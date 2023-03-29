Mexican officials investigating deadly fire that killed 38 migrants in Juárez as a homicide

MEXICO CITY, Mexico -- Mexican authorities announced Wednesday night that they are investigating the deadly fire that took place at a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juárez Monday night as a homicide case.

Federal officials blame public servants and private security guards for not allowing migrants to escape from the fire that killed 38 migrants and injured nearly 30 others.

On Tuesday, ABC-7 obtained footage from inside the facility showing the moment a fire starts inside, while guards walk away as migrants were left behind bars as smoke filled the facility.

“None of the public servants, nor the private security guards, took any action to open the door for the migrants who were inside where the fire was,” said Sara Irene Herrerías Guerra, a top federal human rights prosecutor.

Authorities say they have identified 8 suspects for who they will seek arrest warrants, including the person believed to have ignited the fire. They anticipated first for arrest warrants to be issued Wednesday night.

We want to be very emphatic in pointing out that in no way will the facts be hidden or anyone be protected. In this government, abuses and violations of human rights are punished. We have an unrestricted commitment to society to avoid impunity," said Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the government’s secretary of security.

Mexican officials anticipate that more people could be charged as the investigation continues.