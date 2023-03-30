Skip to Content
Published 7:38 AM

Santa Fe DA stepping down from prosecuting Alec Baldwin’s on-set ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, New Mexico--- Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is stepping away from prosecuting the fatal on-set "Rust" shooting, her office announced Wednesday.

District Attorney Carmack-Altwies has appointed two attorneys to serve as "special prosecutors" on the "Rust" movie set shooting case. They are identified as Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis.

Carmack-Altwies’s move to bow out of being co-counsel in the case comes after the special prosecutor previously appointed, New Mexico State Rep. Andrea Reeb, stepped down after concerns about her serving both as a prosecutor and as a state representative.

Actor Alec Baldwin faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter after authorities said Baldwin fired a live round from a prop gun on the New Mexico set of the film, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

