The El Paso Museum of History welcomes new accessibility initiatives
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Happening every second Saturday of each month, low Sensory Saturdays will feature dimmed lights, lowered volume in exhibits, semi-private and quiet space availability, and easy hands-on crafts.
This is Starting Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The initiative is free and launched in April 2023 to coincide with Autism Awareness Month.
The museum will also be exhibiting 3D-printed scans of artifacts that visitors can handle which will be displayed with braille labels and QR codes with recorded audio descriptions.
For more information click here.