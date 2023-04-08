The El Paso Museum of History welcomes new accessibility initiatives

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Happening every second Saturday of each month, low Sensory Saturdays will feature dimmed lights, lowered volume in exhibits, semi-private and quiet space availability, and easy hands-on crafts.

This is Starting Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The initiative is free and launched in April 2023 to coincide with Autism Awareness Month.

The museum will also be exhibiting 3D-printed scans of artifacts that visitors can handle which will be displayed with braille labels and QR codes with recorded audio descriptions.

For more information click here.