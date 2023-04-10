Skip to Content
Paso Del Norte Bridge traffic back to normal after morning protest

UPDATE: Northbound and southbound traffic is back to normal at the Paso Del Norte Bridge following a student-led protest this morning.

Customs and Border Protection Agents told ABC-7, they took precautionary steps and hardening measures after a large group formed at the base of the Paso Del Norte International Bridge.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation to maintain the security of the public.

The group gathered at the base of the bridge after they heard rumors they would be allowed into the United States.

UPDATE: The protest has diminished. Northbound traffic from Mexico to the U.S. is resuming. Southbound traffic from the U.S. to Mexico is not moving.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Vehicle traffic on the Paso Del Norte Bridge is closed due to a large student group possibly protesting the deadly Juarez fire two weeks ago, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman.

The spokesman says CBP deployed barricades at approximately 9:30 a.m. Pedestrian traffic is being processed.

Officials say CBP conducted a Mobile Field Force exercise at PDN, which caused a temporary disruption of traffic.

Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

