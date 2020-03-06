Skip to Content
today at 9:45 pm
Published 9:24 pm

Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured along busy street in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured Friday night along a busy street in northeast El Paso.

The incident happened before 9 p.m. at 10893 Dyer Street.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

