Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured along busy street in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured Friday night along a busy street in northeast El Paso.
The incident happened before 9 p.m. at 10893 Dyer Street.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No further details were immediately available.
Another pedestrian/motor vehicle accident in the N.E.?
What in the actual heck is going on out there? Dang.