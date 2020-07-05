Pickup truck crash near Van Horn kills at least 1, closes I-10

Traffic

VAN HORN, Texas -- A pickup truck crash Sunday afternoon killed at least one person and led to the shutdown of Interstate 10 about three hours east of El Paso, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash, which involved only the pickup, happened around 1 p.m. on westbound I-10 at mile marker 173, east of Van Horn in Culberson County.

The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for troopers to investigate and traffic had been diverted.