Chaparral woman killed in rollover crash in Hudspeth County

FABENS, Texas -- A New Mexico woman was killed in a rollover crash on a rural road north of Fabens in Hudspeth County, authorities said Friday.

Maria Angela Harmon, 66, of Chaparral, was killed when she rolled her pickup truck about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said she was driving along Sandy road, about 10 miles north of Fabens, when she left the roadway for an unknown reason.

Her pickup struck a mesquite bush and overturned, troopers said.

Harmon was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup, investigators said.