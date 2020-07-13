2 children killed, 3 others hurt in rollover crash near Deming

Traffic

DEMING, New Mexico -- A crash near Deming killed two children and injured three other members of a California family, authorities said Monday.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday along Interstate 10 near Deming.

According to investigators, a large SUV carrying a mother, father and six children, left the roadway and rolled.

During the crash, a 12-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were killed.

Investigators said the 37-year-old mother may have been suffering from driver fatigue as they were making their way home to San Diego.

The mother, the 42-year-old father and a 16-year-old boy were all injured and transported to an area hospital with what were called non-life-threatening injuries.

The other three passengers --- a 7-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy -- were not hurt.

According to investigators, alcohol was not involved, and seatbelts were properly used.

The New Mexico State Police say they will not be releasing the name of the driver because no charges have been filed.

The names of the two deceased victims and others involved in the crash have not been released either.

The crash remains under investigation by NMSP.