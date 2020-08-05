Skip to Content
Traffic crash shuts down Loop 375 east at Transmountain Road

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash late Wednesday night shut down a portion of Loop 375 at Transmountain Road, police and transportation officials said.

All lanes on Loop 375 east at Transmountain mile 19 were closed due to the collision.

Neither El Paso police or the Texas Dept. of Transportation could provide an estimate as to when the roadway might be reopened. Both said it was closed until further notice.

No further details were immediately provided.

