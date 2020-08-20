Pickup truck crashes into west El Paso gas station after traveling wrong way along I-10

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A white pickup truck that was believed to have traveled in the wrong direction along Interstate 10 crashed into a west El Paso gas station a short time later on Thursday evening.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the incident and were taken to hospitals; the pickup driver was taken into custody by police.

Sheriff's deputies at one point had been pursuing the pickup, which was reported to have been driven eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the El Paso city limits.

Witnesses described dozens of cars on I-10 veering out of the way of the wrong-way pickup, which eventually exited the freeway before crashing into the Valero gas station, near the Sam's Club store, in the 7900 block of N. Mesa Street.

Images showed the truck smashed into a brick wall, with glass windows, of the convenience store building at the gas station. There was a heavy police presence at the crash scene.