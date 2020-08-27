Skip to Content
2 killed in I-10 traffic crash near Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint

hudspeth-county-map
KVIA
Map shows Sierra Blanca in Hudspeth County, which sits southeast of El Paso along I-10.

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were killed in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon near the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint in Hudspeth County, authorities said.

It happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile marker 102 about 2:45 p.m.

A Border Patrol spokesman said agents tried to render aid immediately after the crash occurred, but were unable to save the two victims.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

