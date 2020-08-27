2 killed in I-10 traffic crash near Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were killed in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon near the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol checkpoint in Hudspeth County, authorities said.

It happened on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile marker 102 about 2:45 p.m.

A Border Patrol spokesman said agents tried to render aid immediately after the crash occurred, but were unable to save the two victims.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.