El Paso woman killed in rollover crash in New Mexico’s Bootheel

Traffic

HIDALGO COUNTY, New Mexico – An El Pasoan was identified Monday by New Mexico State Police as the woman killed in a weekend rollover crash in New Mexico’s Bootheel region.

State Police said a sports-utility vehicle was traveling eastbound at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 10 near the New Mexico-Arizona state line when for reasons still being investigated it left the roadway and rolled.

Adela Murrel Mearig, 56, of El Paso, was the rear-seat passenger and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 57-year-old woman from El Paso, whose name was not released, was the front passenger. She was airlifted from the scene with unknown injuries.

A 57-year-old man from El Paso, whose name was also not released, was the driver and he was not injured.

State Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor and seat belts were properly used.