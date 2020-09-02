Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 near McNary in Hudspeth County, but no injuries

Traffic

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A semi-truck that caught fire late Wednesday night backed up traffic for motorists traveling along a portion of Interstate 10 through Hudspeth County.

The truck caught fire along I-10 westbound near McNary after one or more rear tires apparently blew.

Hudspeth County Sheriff Arvin West told ABC-7 there were no deaths or injuries reported.

Heavy smoke caused visibility issues for both eastbound and westbound lanes along the highway, said Texas Dept. of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch, forcing troopers to temporarily divert traffic until the fire can be put out.