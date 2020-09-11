There have now been 50 traffic deaths so far this year in El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas – An 87-year-old El Paso driver was killed when he failed to yield the right of way and made a turn in front of another vehicle, El Paso Police said Friday.

Eusebio Salazar was driving southbound along the 1700 block of North Zaragoza Road at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday when he made a turn in front of a northbound car, according to investigators.

Both cars collided and both drivers were taken to the hospital with what were initially thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned Salazar later died because of his injuries.

Police reported that this is the 50th traffic fatality of the year inside the city limits.