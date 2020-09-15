Las Cruces pedestrian struck, seriously hurt in hit & run in front of Texas Roadhouse restaurant

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in what Las Cruces police said was a hit and run in front of a popular eatery Tuesday night.

The incident happened outside the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in the 2200 block of E. Lohman Avenue at S. Walnut Street.

The victim was flown by helicopter to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said they were searching for the car that fled the scene.