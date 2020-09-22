Las Cruces hit & run kills man and critically injures another; police search for car that fled

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A car struck two men along a busy Las Cruces Street Monday night, leaving one dead and the other critically injured, before fleeing the scene.

It happened about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Espina Street and Arizona Avenue.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim who died as 43-year-old Jaime Valenciano. A 60-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.

Investigators said they believe the two men were walking together and crossing Espina Street when they were struck by a vehicle headed south on Espina; it continued toward University Avenue after striking the pedestrians.

Witnesses told police the car was a gray or silver sedan.

Authorities on Tuesday asked that any additional witnesses to the hit-and-run contact police at (575) 526-0795.