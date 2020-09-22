Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Updated
today at 1:57 pm
Published 1:52 pm

Las Cruces hit & run kills man and critically injures another; police search for car that fled

las-cruces-police-lights
LCPD
A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A car struck two men along a busy Las Cruces Street Monday night, leaving one dead and the other critically injured, before fleeing the scene.

It happened about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Espina Street and Arizona Avenue.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim who died as 43-year-old Jaime Valenciano. A 60-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition.

Investigators said they believe the two men were walking together and crossing Espina Street when they were struck by a vehicle headed south on Espina; it continued toward University Avenue after striking the pedestrians.

Witnesses told police the car was a gray or silver sedan.

Authorities on Tuesday asked that any additional witnesses to the hit-and-run contact police at (575) 526-0795.

Crime / New Mexico / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply