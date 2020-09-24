Road debris causes lane closures, traffic backup on I-10 at Yarbrough
You can check current traffic conditions by visiting KVIA.com/traffic.
I-10 East at Yarbrough, road debris, update, left three lanes remain closed, backup to Viscount, clearing time until further notice.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) September 24, 2020
I-10 East at Yarbrough, road debris, left three lanes closed, backup to Sumac, clearing time until further notice.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) September 24, 2020
Comments