Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 12:06 pm

Road debris causes lane closures, traffic backup on I-10 at Yarbrough

road-debris-backup
TxDOT
Road debris causing a backup on I-10 east.

You can check current traffic conditions by visiting KVIA.com/traffic.

El Paso / News / Top Stories

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply