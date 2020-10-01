Bicyclist struck by car, seriously injured in Socorro; police seek hit & run driver

Traffic

SOCORRO, Texas -- A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Socorro on Thursday night, and police were searching for that motorist who fled the scene.

It happened about 7:20 p.m. at at the intersection of Valle Suave & N. Moon Road.

Authorities issued an urgent public call for any witnesses to the incident or others who may be able to identify the vehicle and its driver to contact Socorro police at (915) 858-6983.