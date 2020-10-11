Skip to Content
today at 10:02 am
Driver has life-threatening injuries after fiery, far east El Paso crash

Police at the scene of fiery car crash in far east El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas – A fiery crash in far east El Paso early Sunday morning sent a motorist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The single-car crash happened just before 6 a.m. at John Hayes Street and Zaragoza.

The car could be seen upside down at the scene and appeared to be charred from the flames.

Police have not released any details on what caused the crash or the identity of the person who was seriously injured.

David Burge

