California man loses control of motorcycle, dies in crash in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A California man was killed Sunday night in Las Cruces when he crashed his motorcycle.
Prashanth J. Williams, 47, of Irvine, Calif., died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. at Campo Street and Arizona Avenue.
Investigators say Williams lost control during a curve, struck a curb and crashed.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival.
Williams was wearing a helmet.
