California man loses control of motorcycle, dies in crash in Las Cruces

las-cruces-police-lights
LCPD
A Las Cruces police squad car with flashing lights at the scene of an incident.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A California man was killed Sunday night in Las Cruces when he crashed his motorcycle.

Prashanth J. Williams, 47, of Irvine, Calif., died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. at Campo Street and Arizona Avenue.

Investigators say Williams lost control during a curve, struck a curb and crashed.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead after arrival.

Williams was wearing a helmet.

