Unsafe lane change, speeding blamed in crash death of El Paso woman on Halloween

EL PASO, Texas – A 46-year-old woman died nearly a week after a three-car collision on Halloween night in northeast El Paso.

Police announced Friday that Albina Mayse died from the crash at U.S. 54 and the Diana Street exit.

Mayse allegedly was driving at what police called a “high rate of speed” when she made an unsafe lane change and collided with two other cars.

Special Traffic Investigators, who normally respond to serious crashes, were not called to the scene that night to investigate.

Mayse was transported to a local hospital where she later died from the crash. This is the 63rd traffic fatality of the year in the city of El Paso, compared to 59 at this same time last year.