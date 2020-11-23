Sun Metro to suspend service on Thanksgiving and Sundays in December

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas – Sun Metro is temporarily suspending service on Thanksgiving and on all Sundays, starting on Dec. 6.

The city-run transit service announced the move as a way to combat the surge of Covid-19 cases in the Borderland.

The temporary suspension also includes LIFT services, Sun Metro’s curb-to-curb, on-demand service.

Last year, 3,917 people used Sun Metro on Thanksgiving, down 34 percent from the year before. Sun Metro officials were expecting that number to decline ever further this year because of the pandemic, major retailers and restaurants being closed on the holiday, border crossing restrictions and the annual Thanksgiving parade going virtual.

Sun Metro said that suspending service on the holiday and on Sundays will help to eliminate public interactions at transit centers, decrease contacts between operators and passengers and discourage large gatherings.

For more information: sunmetro.net or (915) 212-3333.