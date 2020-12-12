El Paso officer hospitalized after being struck by car in hit & run

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso police officer on foot was struck and injured by a hit and run driver early Saturday morning near the city's El Segundo Barrio section.

It happened before 1:30 a.m. at E. 7th Avenue and S. Campbell Street.

Investigators described the officer as a "pedestrian," but it was unclear if the officer was crossing the street or had another reason for being in the roadway at the time of being hit.

After striking the officer, authorities said the vehicle left the scene. No description of the fleeing car was provided.

A police statement said the "officer was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."

No further details were available early Saturday morning.