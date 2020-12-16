3 seriously injured as multi-car crash causes rollover in south-central El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were seriously injured in a three-car crash that led to a rollover in south-central El Paso on Wednesday afternoon.

That crash occurred on Gateway South Boulevard and Memphis Avenue.

Traffic investigators were summoned to the collision scene a bit before 2:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word as to what led to the crash.

Three people were taken to hospitals with what were believed to be serious injuries.

All lanes of Gateway South and Memphis were closed following the collision.