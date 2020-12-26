Early morning crash in NE El Paso kills 1 person

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas – One person died in an early morning crash in Northeast East El Paso, fire officials said.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. at Railroad Drive and Falcon Avenue. Police sent out initial reports about the crash at 3:30 a.m.

The crash involved a vehicle hitting a tractor, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to the scene to extricate the person from the vehicle, but the victim died at the scene, according to a spokesman with the Fire Department.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene observed a vehicle that had rolled over, but it was unclear at the time if any other vehicles were involved.

Special Traffic Investigators continue to look into what caused the crash.