today at 10:13 am
Published 10:22 am

Early morning crash in NE El Paso kills 1 person

railroad and falcon crash
A vehicle that rolled over in a serious crash at Railroad and Falcon.

EL PASO, Texas – One person died in an early morning crash in Northeast East El Paso, fire officials said.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. at Railroad Drive and Falcon Avenue. Police sent out initial reports about the crash at 3:30 a.m.

The crash involved a vehicle hitting a tractor, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to the scene to extricate the person from the vehicle, but the victim died at the scene, according to a spokesman with the Fire Department.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene observed a vehicle that had rolled over, but it was unclear at the time if any other vehicles were involved.

Special Traffic Investigators continue to look into what caused the crash.

David Burge

