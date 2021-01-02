Motorist seriously hurt in rollover crash along Transmountain Road in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas – One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash in west El Paso on Saturday, according to fire dispatchers.
The crash happened at Resler and Transmountain.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported that westbound lanes on Transmountain were closed at the spot of the crash, and traffic was having to exit at Paseo Del Norte/ Plexxar.
