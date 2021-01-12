At least 1 dead in Lower Valley car, motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly traffic crash occurred in El Paso's Lower Valley late Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at the intersection of Yermoland Drive and Lomaland Drive.
Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle and investigators were summoned to the scene about 4:15 p.m.
An ABC-7 staffer at the scene observed an overturned motorcycle in the street and a damaged car alongside a utility poll, with a white sheet covering a body.
No further details were immediately available.
