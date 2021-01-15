3 off-duty Las Cruces police officers help El Paso motorist whose car burst into flames on I-10

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Three off-duty Las Cruces police officers are being credited for their quick thinking this week when they stopped to help an El Paso motorist whose pickup truck had burst into flames along Interstate 10.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, an El Paso motorist was driving east on I-10 when his pickup got a flat. The driver safely pulled over to the median before the truck caught fire.

Las Cruces officers Tony Bowman, Jose Prado and Josh Herrera – who all live in El Paso County – worked a dayshift Wednesday and were heading home along I-10 in separate vehicles.

That’s when they came across the truck on fire, and all three officers stopped to offer assistance.

Bowman and Prado made contact with the motorist and helped him. Herrera stopped his vehicle behind the scene and diverted traffic.

The motorist called Las Cruces police on Thursday to say thanks to the officers. The man was especially appreciative because Bowman stayed with him for about two hours until State Police cleared the scene. Bowman then provided the El Paso man with a ride home.