Driver of car taken to hospital after colliding with Sun Metro bus in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The driver of a car was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Sun Metro bus on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at Mesa Street and Cincinnati Avenue. ABC-7 was there as firefighters were putting the car’s driver into an ambulance.

Officials have not said how badly injured the person was.

The car hit the left side of the Sun Metro bus. The bus had damage to the area where the driver sits.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash or if anyone else was hurt.