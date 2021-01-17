1 seriously hurt as semi-truck, SUV crash shuts down I-10 east in Hudspeth County

Traffic

FORT HANCOCK, Texas – One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a semi-truck and SUV along Interstate 10 east between Tornillo and Fort Hancock in Hudspeth County.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety were investigating the Sunday morning crash, which forced the closure of the highway.

The crash happened at mile marker 68 and eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed. Traffic was being diverted at mile marker 55.