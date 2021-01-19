2 pedestrians critically injured after being struck by cars in Las Cruces

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Two pedestrians were critically injured when they were hit by vehicles over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend in Las Cruces, police said Tuesday.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, a 21-year-old driver's car hit a person who was standing in the roadway along Valley Drive.

The woman stopped and was cooperative with police.

Traffic investigators say poor lighting made it difficult for the driver to see the man in the roadway.

Police have not identified the man but say he is a 40-year-old who lives in Las Cruces.

The second crash happened about 7:15 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Amador and Espina. Traffic investigators say a vehicle struck a man who was in the roadway.

The second pedestrian has only been identified as a 67-year-old Las Cruces man.

The driver in Monday’s crash fled the scene and charges are pending.

Both pedestrians were taken to University Medical Center in El Paso where they remained hospitalized on Tuesday.