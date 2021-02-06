Person who fell from vehicle caused brief closure of I-10 at Zaragoza

Traffic

UPDATE: I-10 eastbound at Zaragoza was completely reopened to traffic shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas – A traffic incident Saturday afternoon in east El Paso has closed all lanes of Interstate 10 east at Zaragoza.

The traffic backup was to Lee Trevino, according to El Paso police.

A fire department spokesman said a person either fell or jumped from a vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The spokesman said it was unclear if it was an accident or intentional.

