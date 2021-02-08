Woman charged in deadly wrong-way head-on crash along I-10 near Hawkins over weekend

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas — The driver of a car involved a deadly wrong-way head-on crash along Interstate 10 over the weekend has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, El Paso police said Monday.

42–year-old Deborah Sanchez was being held in the downtown jail following her arrest on the charge.

Police traffic investigators said they believe Sanchez was driving drunk on Sunday morning along I-10 near Hawkins Boulevard when she triggered a three-car crash that killed a man.

A police incident report indicated Sanchez was driving her SUV westbound when she "made a u-turn on the freeway striking the center

concrete divider, and then continued to move east in the west-bound lanes of traffic."

That's when police said her SUV struck another car head-on, causing it to spin out of control and hit a third vehicle.

Police said the driver of the other car struck head-on died at an area hospital.He was identified as 33-year-old Eyob Demoze Fetene of Arlington, Virginia.

The death marked the eighth El Paso traffic fatality of this year, compared to a dozen a year ago at this point a year ago.