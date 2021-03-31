78-year-old El Pasoan dies from injuries in crash that shut down Railroad Drive for hours

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas — A 78-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered in a traffic crash that shut down a northeast El Paso roadway for six hours earlier this week, police said Wednesday.

Authorities indicated Juan Estrada of El Paso died at University Medical Center, where he was taken with very serious injuries after being extricated from the car he was driving.

Investigators said Estrada lost control of his car and struck a pickup truck Monday afternoon along the 5700 block of Railroad Drive.

A passenger in Estrada's car, 61 –year old Rosa Ramirez, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also hospitalized at UMC. Police said the driver of the pickup was unharmed in the collision.

Police data showed Estrada is El Paso's 14th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 21 at this point last year.