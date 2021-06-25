Skip to Content
Las Cruces motorcyclist critically hurt, hit by car that ran red light

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday afternoon in a crash in Las Cruces.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a car occurred about 1:15 p.m. at intersection of Amador Avenue and Campo Street.

Investigators said it appeared the car ran a red light and struck the motorcycle.

The injured man on the motorcycle - who was found lying in the street - was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso, where he was listed in critical condition.

Traffic along Amador Avenue was being detoured between Mesquite Street and south Main Street as investigators from the Las Cruces Police Department and the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office poured over the crash scene.

