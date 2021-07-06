El Paso woman killed in west central Texas after blown tire leads to SUV crash

Traffic

OZONA, Texas -- An El Paso woman was killed over the holiday weekend when the SUV she was riding in crashed along Interstate 10 in west central Texas, according to state troopers.

The crash happened near the unincorporated community of Ozona, which is about 350 miles east of El Paso.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an SUV driven by 51-year-old Enrique Casillas was headed eastbound on I-10 when a tire blew.

Casillas lost control and the vehicle went into the center median and skidded before rolling over multiple times.

His wife and passenger, 53-year-old Silvia Casillas, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, troopers said. She died at the scene.

Enrique Casillas was taken to a hospital in San Angelo with internal injuries from the crash.