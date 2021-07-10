Semi-truck fire shuts down I-10 westbound in Las Cruces area

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Interstate 10 westbound in the Las Cruces area was shut down Saturday evening due to semi-truck fire and traffic was being diverted.

The fire was reported by the New Mexico Department of Transportation around 6:15 p.m. on I-10 west at milepost 139.

Police were detouring traffic off I-10 and onto Motel Boulevard until further notice. Motorists were advised to avoid the interstate and use an alternate route if possible.

Current traffic conditions around the Borderland can be found anytime at kvia.com/traffic.