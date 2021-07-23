Sunland Park police operate drunk driving checkpoint tonight

Traffic

SUNLAND PARK, Mexico — Sunland Park said they were conducting a drunk driving checkpoint on Friday night until 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

While officials didn’t specify a location for the checkpoint, there was major police activity along Country Club Road in Sunland Park near the New Mexico and Texas border.

“The purpose of the DWI Checkpoint operation is to deter, detect and apprehend those persons operating motor vehicles while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs within the City of Sunland Park,” said a police statement.

No other details were provided by authorities.