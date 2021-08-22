Vehicle fire under downtown El Paso overpass leads to I-10 closure

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Interstate 10, both east and westbound, was completely shut down for a couple of hours overnight due to a vehicle fire under a downtown overpass.

There was no word from authorities on a cause for the fire, which was reported around 2:50 a.m., or whether any injuries occurred.

The fire was one of several incidents that snarled traffic along the interstate overnight.

For the latest traffic conditions anytime, visit kvia.com/traffic.