McKelligon Canyon Road closed to cars due to storm damage

EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso have closed McKelligon Canyon Road to vehicles due to damage caused by heavy downpours that dumped up to 4 inches of rain over central El Paso in one day earlier this month.

Parts of the road's shoulders eroded and crumbled into the canyon, which is on the eastern side of the Franklin Mountains in Central El Paso.

Floodwater that flowed off the mountain also carried dirt and rocks across the road.

ABC-7 asked the city how long officials plan to keep the road closed to vehicular traffic.

A city spokeswoman responded by saying crews with the Streets and Maintenance Department have been addressing damage to roads with higher volumes of traffic, adding, "…officials are still assessing the roadway to determine the best course of action."

The spokeswoman said they estimated that McKelligon Canyon Road could be re-opened in approximately two weeks.

Pedestrians and bikers can still access the canyon even though cars cannot.