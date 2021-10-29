4 dead, 5 critically hurt in rollover crash on State Hwy. 54 in Culberson County

VAN HORN, Texas -- Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported after an SUV overturned along a highway in Culberson County on Friday morning.

Texas state troopers, Culberson County Sheriff's deputies and Border Patrol agents were all at the rollover crash scene along State Highway 54, about 24 miles north of Van Horn and just past Blue Origin's gate.

Sources told ABC-7 there were at least four dead and 14 injured; five of the crash victims were flown to University Medical Center in El Paso in critical condition, according to a UMC spokesman.

No further details involving the crash were immediately available.