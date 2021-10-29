4 dead, 5 critically hurt in rollover crash on State Hwy. 54 in Culberson County
VAN HORN, Texas -- Multiple fatalities and injuries were reported after an SUV overturned along a highway in Culberson County on Friday morning.
Texas state troopers, Culberson County Sheriff's deputies and Border Patrol agents were all at the rollover crash scene along State Highway 54, about 24 miles north of Van Horn and just past Blue Origin's gate.
Sources told ABC-7 there were at least four dead and 14 injured; five of the crash victims were flown to University Medical Center in El Paso in critical condition, according to a UMC spokesman.
No further details involving the crash were immediately available.
Comments
3 Comments
biden and his dummies will probably want to get them paid for being injured due to the Border Patrol chasing them. I hope all the liberal’s out there are aware of how close they are to bread lines and 3rd world country living because it’s coming thanks to that puppet being lead around by his nose
R.I.P. May God bless your souls and protect your families. I pray the other injured will recover.
Four dead and 14 injured? Sounds like a van full of illegals to me.