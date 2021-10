DEMING, New Mexico -- A portion of Interstate 10 in the Deming area was shut down Friday night due to a fire.

State transportation officials said all lanes of I-10 eastbound were closed at milepost 85 as of 7:45 p.m.

The need for the closure was triggered by a vehicle fire at milepost 102.

Officials said traffic was being diverted off I-10 east onto NM 549 until further notice.