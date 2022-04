UPDATE: The crash was cleared at 3:46 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas – A crash on I-10 east and executive has the shoulder closed and traffic back up as far as Executive Center Boulevard.

An image from TXDOT traffic cams shows a car resting on a slanting wall.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. No clearing time has been given.

