TXDOT offers tips for drivers to share the road with large trucks

EL PASO, Texas - Large trucks are vital to the state's economy, and The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be patient and alert when sharing the road with them, as severe crashes between passenger vehicles and large trucks and tractor-trailers can lead to death or serious injury. TXDOT's Jennifer Wright was a guest on ABC-7 at 4 to offer tips to safely share the road.

"Be aware that those big rigs are very different than your passenger vehicle," said Wright. "Large trucks need more stopping distance. A loaded 18-wheeler weighing 80,000 pounds traveling 65 mph can take up to 100 yards to stop. They cannot react quickly, so you need to be careful driving around them and never cut them off. Cutting too closely in front of a large truck risks the lives of everyone on the road since trucks cannot stop quickly, even in emergency situations. For the same reason drivers should be extra cautious making a left turn in front of an oncoming truck."

Wright offers these tips to drivers.