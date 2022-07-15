TXDOT offers tips for drivers to share the road with large trucks
EL PASO, Texas - Large trucks are vital to the state's economy, and The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to be patient and alert when sharing the road with them, as severe crashes between passenger vehicles and large trucks and tractor-trailers can lead to death or serious injury. TXDOT's Jennifer Wright was a guest on ABC-7 at 4 to offer tips to safely share the road.
"Be aware that those big rigs are very different than your passenger vehicle," said Wright. "Large trucks need more stopping distance. A loaded 18-wheeler weighing 80,000 pounds traveling 65 mph can take up to 100 yards to stop. They cannot react quickly, so you need to be careful driving around them and never cut them off. Cutting too closely in front of a large truck risks the lives of everyone on the road since trucks cannot stop quickly, even in emergency situations. For the same reason drivers should be extra cautious making a left turn in front of an oncoming truck."
Wright offers these tips to drivers.
- Pass safely by making sure you can see both truck headlights in your rearview mirror before moving back into your lane.
- Avoid the truck's blind spots. These blind spots extend up to 20 feet in front of the truck, anywhere along the sides of the trailer and up to 200 feet behind the trailer. If you can't see the truck driver in the truck's side mirror, the driver can't see you or your vehicle.
- Avoid tailgating so you have plenty of room to react if traffic ahead slows or comes to a stop. Tailgating also prevents you from seeing the road ahead, what traffic conditions are, and any road hazards.
- Never cross behind a truck that is backing up.
- Don't squeeze between trucks and the curb. Trucks make wide right turns, and the driver may not see you.