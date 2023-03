LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A traffic closure on Fourth Street between Picacho Avenue and Madero Avenue will be in effect from Wednesday through to Thursday at 5 p.m. as a part of the Water Main Rehabilitation Alley North of Picacho Project.

Locals are urged to follow detour signs. Speeding fines will be double in the construction zone.

For more information, you can call 575-528-3689. The TTY number is 575-528-3541