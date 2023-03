LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Cummings Court from the cul-de-sac to Wingate Road will be closed Wednesday, according to the city, due to the installation of new ADA ramps, removing existing asphalt, and installing new asphalt.

The work is anticipated to take 14 days.

For more information, you can call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575-528-3098. The TTY number is 575-541-2182.