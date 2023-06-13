Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Monday, June 13

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here a list of road closures scheduled for Thursday, June 8 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Tuesday, June 13

Overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating main lane closures from Montana Avenue (US 62/180 to Sun Fire Boulevard

Crews will be paving final riding surfaces

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Rojas Drive to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound left lane closure from Saul Kleinfeld Drive to Rojas Drive

Zaragoza Road (FM659) northbound right lane closure from Tierre Este Road to Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Zaragoza Road (FM659) southbound left lane closure from Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to Tierra Este Road

Crews will be removing illumination poles and adjusting luminaries

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US (62/180) eastbound center lane closure from Firestone Drive to Global Reach/ Yarbrough Drive intersection

Crews will be working on demolition at the median

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound turnaround closed at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection

Crews will be tying rebar for stamped concrete

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) north and southbound right lane closure at Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive Intersection

Crews will be placing stamped concrete at turnaround islands

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) westbound right lane and shoulder closure from Global Reach Drive to Limerick Road

Crews will begin grading for sidewalk

I-10 Widening East

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure from Horizon Boulevard to Nonap Road

Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway East Boulevard left lane closure from Alyssa Street to Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281)

Crews will be working on PED rock wall repair

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard alternating left and right lane closures at Eastlake Intersection

Crews will be installing signs

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements

Monday, June 12 through Friday, June 16

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound left shoulder and alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be planting shrubs and plants for landscape improvements.

LAS CRUCES

As part of a Crack Sealing Maintenance Project, temporary lane closures began Monday June 12, 2023, on the following City streets:

North Roadrunner Parkway: From Santo Domingo Avenue to Tiffany Drive. This work will be in City Council District 6.

South Compress Road: From Brown Road to west Amador Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 4.

El Molino Boulevard: From south Compress Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.

El Prado Avenue: From Brown Road to south Melendres Street. This work will be in City Council District 4.

East Bowman Avenue: From south Campo Street to south Mesquite Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

East May Avenue: From south Campo Street to Espina Street. This work will be in City Council District 1.

North San Pedro Street: From east Las Cruces Avenue to east May Avenue. This work will be in City Council District 1.

The work is scheduled to take five working days to complete.



For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, leaving evenings free of construction activity. The temporary lane closure will not go into effect until after the morning rush hour and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.



The lane closure on north Roadrunner Parkway will affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.