Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Wednesday, June 21

The work is scheduled to take four working days to complete. For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. leaving evenings free of construction activity. The temporary lane closure will not go into effect until after the morning rush hour and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.

As part of a Crack Sealing Maintenance Project temporary lane closures of some city streets began Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The affected streets include:

Crews will be working on bridge caps.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.