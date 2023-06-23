Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, June 23
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, June 23 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
Transmountain Project
Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23
9 a.m.to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.
Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.
Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)
Continuous until further notice.
- 6018 Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.
Crews will be working on median improvements.
US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project
Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23
- US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.
Crews will be realigning the intersection.
Green Ribbon Project
Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
- Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.
Crews will be installing new landscape.
Guardrail Repair Project
Friday, June 23
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- SH 20 (Doniphan) northbound between Roosevelt and McNight right lane closed.
Maintenance
Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Loop 375 Westbound (Transmountain) between MM 17 and MM 13 at the Main Gap right lane closed.
Crews will be working on shoulder.
- Yandell on-ramp to US-54 south closed.
Crews will be working on bridge caps.