Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, June 23

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, June 23 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Transmountain Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

  • 6018 Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

  • US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.
  • Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Friday, June 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • SH 20 (Doniphan) northbound between Roosevelt and McNight right lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Loop 375 Westbound (Transmountain) between MM 17 and MM 13 at the Main Gap right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

  • Yandell on-ramp to US-54 south closed.

Crews will be working on bridge caps.

