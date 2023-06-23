Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, June 23

Crews will be working on bridge caps.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, June 23 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

