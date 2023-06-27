Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, June 27

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, June 27 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Transmountain Project

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be performing general clean-up and cable barrier installation.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

6018 Doniphan northbound between Montoya and Artcraft right lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

US-54 Realign Intersection at Stan Roberts and State Line Road Project

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30

US 54 north and southbound at Stan Roberts shoulders closed.

Crews will be realigning the intersection.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east and westbound between Killarney and Airway left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Borderland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing new landscape.

Guardrail Repair Project

Tuesday, June 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between McCombs and Long Bridge right lane closed.

LAS CRUCES

There will be shoulder work on Majestic Terrace Drive, east of south Telshor Boulevard, from Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to Friday, June 30, 2023.



H&H Underground will be installing underground infrastructure for Comcast.



The shoulder work will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes. This work will be done in City Council District 2.